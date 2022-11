FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- While the Hogs are still working to get the 2023 class signed and enrolled ahead of next season, another visitor was brought in as a freshman to see the Hogs.

Landon Duckworth is a quarterback from the class of 2026, and was on hand to see Arkansas topple Ole Miss 42-27 Saturday. He was offered by the staff on Nov. 19.

Duckworth said he felt welcomed by the staff and the fanbase on his first trip to the Natural State.