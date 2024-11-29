2026 athlete commits to Arkansas

Arkansas added a commitment Friday from 2026 athlete Jack Duckworth out of Rockwall High School in Rockwall, Texas. Duckworth is the eighth commitment in the 2026 recruiting class for the Razorbacks.

Duckworth chose the Hogs over offers from programs such as Wisconsin, SMU, Pittsburgh, Arizona State and others. It looks like Duckworth was recruited by secondary coach Deron Wilson and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson, so there is likely a possibility that he's being recruited as a defensive back.

According to a Nov. 25 post on X, Duckworth tallied 34 receptions for 472 yards and six touchdowns for Rockwall this season. He also added one interception as a defensive back on the year and he had 718 all purpose yards.

Click here to view the 2026 recruiting class for Arkansas and click here to view the 2025 recruiting class.