2nd win vs. No. 1, other stats from Arkansas' win over Gonzaga

Arkansas shocked the college basketball world by knocking off No. 1 Gonzaga on Thursday.

With the win, the Razorbacks advanced to the Elite Eight for a second straight year, but they also hit some significant statistical achievements.

Here’s a look at a few of them…

~It is the second time this season that Arkansas has beaten the No. 1 AP team — something it had done just once in its history before this year. The Razorbacks’ 80-76 overtime win over Auburn was their first win over a top-ranked team since beating North Carolina and Michael Jordan in Pine Bluff back in 1984.

~Arkansas is the first team in 13 years and just the 10th team ever to notch two wins over a No. 1 team in the same season since the AP Poll started in 1949. As seen in the chart below, six of those teams did it against the same opponent.

~In addition to doing it against two different opponents, Arkansas is the first team in college basketball history to beat a No. 1 team during the regular season and during the NCAA Tournament.