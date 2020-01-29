Three former Arkansas players are continuing their dream of playing professional football in the XFL.

Offensive guard Sebastian Tretola, offensive tackle Brian Wallace and safety Santos Ramirez made one of the eight 52-man rosters released by the new league Monday.

Tretola, whose NFL career ended when the Titans - who picked him in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft - released him five days after he was shot in the leg on Dickson Street, will play for the Houston Roughnecks.

Although best remembered for throwing a touchdown pass against UAB, Tretola was also a standout offensive lineman. He earned the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the top offensive lineman in the SEC as a senior.

Wallace had a brief stint with the Seahawks in the NFL, but did not make the final roster. The former four-star recruit is returning to his hometown to play for the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Both offensive linemen were recruited to Fayetteville and signed by current head coach Sam Pittman, who was their position coach at the time.

Ramirez’s NFL career was similar to Wallace, as he signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent, but didn’t make the final roster. He will play for the Seattle Dragons.

The trio is part of 66 total SEC players currently on XFL rosters. Auburn and LSU lead the way with nine players apiece, followed closely by Florida (8). Arkansas’ three players are tied for 10th in the conference, with only Alabama (2), Kentucky (2) and South Carolina (1) having fewer.

It’s also worth noting that wide receiver Mekale McKay, who signed with the Razorbacks in 2012 and played just one season before transferring to Cincinnati, is also in the XFL as a member of the New York Guardians.

Two other players with ties to the Natural State in the league are safety Cody Brown out of Arkansas State and wide receiver Jalen Tolliver out of Arkansas-Monticello. They’ll play for the Roughnecks and Tampa Bay Vipers, respectively.

The inaugural season of the XFL - which folded after just one season in 2001 - is set to begin Feb. 8, the Saturday following Super Bowl LIV. It will have a 10-week regular season capped by two-week postseason, with the championship game scheduled for April 26.

Games will be televised on ABC, FOX, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and FS2.