Reed has cut his list to Arkansas, SMU, Texas Tech and Kansas State. The 3-star from Temple, Texas picked up an offer from the Razorbacks back in March of this year after taking an unofficial visit and loving his time on the Hill.

It's still pretty early in the 2019 recruiting cycle and recruits all over the nation are narrowing down their lists but one Texas cornerback is making quick moves, cutting his list of nine schools down to four choices.

Of his list of four, Texas Tech was the first to offer, followed by Arkansas then SMU and Kansas State at the beginning of May.

Reed is on the HawgBeat 2019 Big Board and was one of recruiting analyst Greg Power's picks for most likely to land on the Hill.

"The relationship I have with Arkansas, it's amazing," Reed said. "When I went on my visit the players made me feel at home."

Reed says he plans to commit before his senior season, sometime in July, and an official visit to Fayetteville is in the works.