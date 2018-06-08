Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-08 21:56:43 -0500') }} football Edit

3-star NC OL Triston Miller Nearing Commitment Decision

Xozax8qphthvit4sdrtw
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat.com
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

One of the Razorbacks' high-priority offensive line targets is in crunch time with his commitment looming just three weeks away. 2019 offensive tackle Triston Miller tweeted out a tease of his big ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}