It's been a busy spring for Class of 2020 Tennessee running back Jabari Small as he's juggled spring football with school and frequent visits to programs around the country. Now, as he starts to settle in for the final offseason of his high school career, Small has the information he needs to start narrowing his options. On Friday afternoon he released his top six schools and Rivals.com caught up with him to break down the list.

"My top six in no order are Michigan, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Missouri and Arkansas." Decision timeline: "If I don’t commit before my senior season it will be at my homecoming game in September." On rumored package deal with teammate Omari Thomas: "We have a lot of the same offers and we talk about it every now and then but it’s not something set it stone. We would like to do it but we are going to end up at the college that’s best for us, even if that's not together."

MICHIGAN

“I took a visit up there and that’s what really sparked me with them. How they do things. Their running backs coach, Jay Harbaugh, he is one of the best coaches out there. He always talks to me about life, not just football and I like that. We have a really good relationship. Plus, Michigan is so historic and being up there on campus and experiencing the winningest program in college football history was really cool. It's just a great place that I could see myself playing at and having success. That’s probably one of the only schools outside of the SEC I could see myself at." On offensive fit: "At the running back spot they are kinda short because Chris Evans and Karan Higdon went to the NFL. With a new offensive coordinator coming in their offense is going to be more of a spread attack and that kinda caters to my style of play. The fact that they need me and I'll an opportunity to play, that's another thing that interests me. TO be able to come to campus and play early is big for me." Next visit: "I’ll be up there in July for the cookout. If I can't make that I'll be there for an official visit for sure."

TENNESSEE

"I like Tennessee and they made my list really because of my relationship with Coach Johnson. We've been having a relationship since the ninth grade and he's been coaching me up on things and telling me how to get better. He's always talking about how Tennessee is a great place and I'm a great fit for what they want to do. I like what they're building there and I think they're going to keep getting better." Fit in offense: "They like me as a running back but also in the slot. That’s pretty much what schools are saying, they like my versatility and want me to play that all-purpose role. They said the running backs will be used a lot more in their new offense and they will be a focal point of what they're trying to do and that's what you love to hear as a running back." Visit plans: "I was up there in April for a private visit and I'll be back up there June 8 with Omari Thomas. We are just going to go hang out and see how it goes."

OLE MISS

Ole Miss: "My dad played at Ole Miss and I had an uncle that played at Florida and an uncle that played at Georgia. So I’ve always been around SEC ball my whole life. My whole family has SEC ties, so that's always been my dream. They just offered me and I was very happy they finally did. When it comes to Ole Miss, there’s just something special about it knowing I could play for my dad’s alma mater. That was the thing with why they waited so long to offer. they wanted to give me a committable offer to where if I wanted to commit on the spot I could. They have been recruiting me the longest out of anybody, even though they just offered. I’m very comfortable with them because I've known them for so long, even with some of the changes they had.. I’m talking to Coach Nix, Coach Clark and Coach Luke. My dad played with his brother so they have known each other forever." Fit in their offense: "The new offense that they are brining in is supposed to feature the backs more. They’re going to run the ball and they just want me to come and carry my dad’s legacy at Ole Miss." Next visit: "I'll be there May 31. They just want me to come visit. I may camp though, just in case I want to get a feel for what it's like working with the coaches on the field. I take it as another evaluation point for me when I'm making my decision."

TEXAS A&M

“Coach Dickey is a very energetic coach, he’s a great coach, a great offensive-minded coach and he's really got a vision for me. The fact that he's worked in Memphis, he's produced players from Memphis and recruited guys from here everywhere he's been shows that he believes in the talent in the city. I visited there last month and got to meet with all the coaches and the staff. I met with Coach Fisher and he's an offensive-minded coach. He’s recruited Devonta Freeman, and Dalvin Cook in the past and he used them to the best of their abilities. He said I would be used the most ways he could get me the ball. He likes my versatility and my speed and my shiftiness. He said I would get carries and they would throw it to me out of the back field just like they did with Freeman and Cook." Thoughts on campus: "It was beautiful. One of the best I've seen. They really showed me around and treated me well. It's just another thing that impresses me because I know how good football is in Texas and for them to come all the way to Tennessee and extend na offer shows that they believe in me and what I can do."

MISSOURI

“One of my best friends, Tyler Badie, he’s a running back at Missouri so I watched them play a lot last year. I went up there to visit and he showed me a great time. Coach Ford is one of the great running backs

coaches in football. He checks up on me a lot and we have a good relationship. I just liked it when I went down there. Coach Odom has Memphis ties and he loves players from the city. When I was there we talked and he showed me how I could succeed there. The way they played Tyler his freshman year showed me something. They aren't just talking when they said they would play freshman and give you a chance to show what you can do on the field." Message from Tyler: " He said there’s some great people there. It’s a college town and I like that vibe. The thing we always talk about is the offense and how I can play early. We are the same type of back, he’s just always telling me I can play early and we can play together and do big things." Visit plans: "I haven't really set a visit there either. They’ve been trying to get me up there for an official visit but I’m going to talk to my parents soon so we can figure all of that out."

ARKANSAS