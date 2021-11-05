4 bold predictions for Arkansas-Mississippi State

Arkansas opened as a five-point favorite over Mississippi State, but most of those points can be attributed to the game being played in Fayetteville this Saturday.

On paper, these 5-3 teams are about as equal as it gets. Razorback head coach Sam Pittman said he thinks there’s not much that separates the two squads.

“This year, if you look at (Mississippi State), they lost to Memphis by 2, LSU by 3,” Pittman said. “Of course you can turn around and look at the Louisiana Tech game where they came back and won, but they could easily be 7-1 right now, with the only big loss they’ve had is Alabama. They’re a really good football team and they’ve played very similar opponents to what we have.”

Mississippi State seems to be hitting its stride right in the heart of the season, and the Razorbacks are coming off a bye week that could prove to be extremely beneficial. Arkansas will spend the next two weeks on the road in hostile environments, so this game can be chalked up to a must-win.

“We've won one conference game, we need to win some conference football games,” Pittman said. “We need to start this run. Like (they) say, they're one at a time. This would get us bowl eligible, that would be a big thing for us.”

Here are four bold predictions for this Saturday’s game…

Will Rogers throws multiple INTs

Mississippi State sophomore quarterback Will Rogers is riding high after a stellar performance against Kentucky. He completed 36 of 39 passes for 344 yards and one score against the Wildcats, but I think he will come back down to earth in Fayetteville.