Four former Arkansas players are set to participate in the inaugural season of a new professional football league.

Quarterback Austin Allen, defensive tackle Bijhon Jackson, cornerback Henre' Toliver and defensive end JaMichael Winston made the initial rosters for the eight-team Alliance of American Football.

Unlike other alternative professional leagues that failed, it appears the AAF will actually get off the ground, as the opening week is set for Saturday and Sunday.

Jackson will make his debut first, as his Atlanta Legends team hits the road for a matchup with the Orlando Apollos at 7 p.m. Saturday. The other three Razorbacks will be on the road, as well.

The Memphis Express, Winston's team, visit the Birmingham Iron at 3 p.m. Sunday, while Allen and Toliver's Salt Lake Stallions travel to the Arizona Hotshots at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Both of Saturday's games will be televised on CBS, with the other game - the San Diego Fleet at the San Antonio Commanders - being the national broadcast and Jackson's game being regionally broadcast in the southeast. CBS Sports Network will air the Sunday afternoon game with Winston, while Allen and Toliver will play on the NFL Network.

Founded by Charlie Ebersol and Bill Polian, the AAF aims to provide professional football during a stretch of the year devoid of the sport.

It has worked its calendar around the NFL so that players cut at the roster deadline had an opportunity. Some believe the AAF could serve as a "Last Chance U" of sorts, a reference to the Netflix documentary about junior college football, while others see it as a potential developmental league that complements the NFL.

The former Razorbacks will be coached by former 49ers head coach Mike Singletary in Memphis (Winston), former Dolphins defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle in Atlanta (Jackson) and long-time college/NFL head coach Dennis Erickson (Allen/Toliver). Coincidentally, Coyle was actually a coaching assistant at Arkansas in 1980.

The other coaches include former Florida/South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier (Orlando), former Steelers/Giants defensive coordinator Tim Lewis (Birmingham), former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel (Arizona), former Oregon State head coach Mike Riley (San Antonio) and former Rams head coach Mike Martz (San Diego).

There will be a 10-week regular season followed by a four-team playoff concluding in a championship game on April 27 in Las Vegas.