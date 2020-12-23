College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE -- A trio of defenders and one offensive player made up Arkansas' four selections on the Associated Press All-SEC teams announced Wednesday.

Linebacker Grant Morgan and safety Jalen Catalon were chosen as first-team honorees, while defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall and wide receiver Treylon Burks made the second team.

Including linebacker Bumper Pool, who was a second-team honoree by the coaches, the Razorbacks had five All-SEC players this year. It's the most they've had in one year since 2015, when Hunter Henry and Sebastian Tretola were consensus first-teamers and Dan Skipper, Alex Collins and Drew Morgan were second-teamers.

Having already landed on the unit chosen by the conference's coaches, Morgan is a consensus first-team All-SEC selection. The only other Arkansas linebackers who have earned that recognition are Martrell Spaight (2014), Sam Olajubutu (2006), Quinton Caver (2000) and Mark Smith (1995).

Catalon, who was a second-team pick by the coaches, is the Razorbacks' first true safety to earn first-team all-conference honors since Ken Hamlin in 2002. (Tony Bua was a first-team pick by the coaches in 2003, but he was listed as a linebacker/free safety.)

Snubbed by the coaches, Marshall is the first defensive tackle from Arkansas to earn All-SEC recognition since Darius Philon in 2014. He was also a second-team pick by the AP.

The Razorbacks' only offensive player to make an All-SEC team this year, Burks is a consensus second-team pick, as he was also on the coaches' team released Tuesday. The last time Arkansas had a wide receiver make both All-SEC teams was 2012, when Cobi Hamilton was a consensus first-teamer.