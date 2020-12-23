 4 Arkansas Razorbacks land on AP All-SEC teams - Grant Morgan, Jalen Catalon, Jonathan Marshall, Treylon Burks
4 Hogs land on AP All-SEC teams

Jalen Catalon is a first-team All-SEC selection by the AP.
Jalen Catalon is a first-team All-SEC selection by the AP.
FAYETTEVILLE -- A trio of defenders and one offensive player made up Arkansas' four selections on the Associated Press All-SEC teams announced Wednesday.

Linebacker Grant Morgan and safety Jalen Catalon were chosen as first-team honorees, while defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall and wide receiver Treylon Burks made the second team.

Including linebacker Bumper Pool, who was a second-team honoree by the coaches, the Razorbacks had five All-SEC players this year. It's the most they've had in one year since 2015, when Hunter Henry and Sebastian Tretola were consensus first-teamers and Dan Skipper, Alex Collins and Drew Morgan were second-teamers.

Having already landed on the unit chosen by the conference's coaches, Morgan is a consensus first-team All-SEC selection. The only other Arkansas linebackers who have earned that recognition are Martrell Spaight (2014), Sam Olajubutu (2006), Quinton Caver (2000) and Mark Smith (1995).

Catalon, who was a second-team pick by the coaches, is the Razorbacks' first true safety to earn first-team all-conference honors since Ken Hamlin in 2002. (Tony Bua was a first-team pick by the coaches in 2003, but he was listed as a linebacker/free safety.)

Snubbed by the coaches, Marshall is the first defensive tackle from Arkansas to earn All-SEC recognition since Darius Philon in 2014. He was also a second-team pick by the AP.

The Razorbacks' only offensive player to make an All-SEC team this year, Burks is a consensus second-team pick, as he was also on the coaches' team released Tuesday. The last time Arkansas had a wide receiver make both All-SEC teams was 2012, when Cobi Hamilton was a consensus first-teamer.

AP All-SEC Teams

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB — Mac Jones, Alabama, 6-3, 214, RJr., Jacksonville, Florida.

RB — u-Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, Sr., Antioch, California.

RB — Kevin Harris, South Carolina, 5-10, 225, So., Hinesville, Georgia.

T — u-Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 312, Sr., Pensacola, Florida.

T — Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, 6-5, 345, Jr., Knoxville, Tennessee.

C — Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 325, RSr., Hickory, North Carolina.

G — Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 330, Sr., Jackson, Tennessee.

G — Ben Cleveland, Georgia, 6-6, 335, Sr., Taccoa, Georgia.

TE — u-Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-4, 225, Jr., Philadelphia.

WR — u-DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Sr, Amite, Louisiana.

WR — Elijah Moore, Mississippi, 5-9, 184, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

All-Purpose — Kadarius Toney, 5-11, 194, Sr., Mobile, Alabama.

K — Anders Carlsen, Auburn, 6-5, 215, Jr., Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Defense

DE — Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt, 6-6, 276, Sr., Irving, Texas.

DE — Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri, 6-3, 265, RSo., Irmo, South Carolina.

DT — Christian Barmore, Alabama, 6-5, 310, RSo., Philadelphia.

DT — Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, Jr., Arlington, Texas.

LB — Nick Bolton, Missouri, 6-2, 232, Jr., Frisco, Texas.

LB — Grant Morgan, Arkansas, 5-11, 222, RSr., Greenwood, Arkansas.

LB — Monty Rice, Georgia, 6-1, 235, Sr., Huntsville, Alabama.

CB — Patrick Surtain II, Alabama, 6-2, 202, Jr., Plantation, Florida.

CB — Erik Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 185, Jr., Covington, Georgia.

S — Richard LeCounte, Georgia, 5-11, 190, Sr., Riceboro, Georgia.

S — Jalen Catalon, Arkansas, 5-10, 189, RFr., Mansfield, Texas.

P — Jake Camarda, Georgia, 6-2, 180, Jr., Norcross, Georgia.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB — Kyle Trask, Florida, 6-5, 240, Sr., Manvel, Texas.

RB — Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, 6-1, 225, So., Spring, Texas.

RB — Tank Bigsby, Auburn, 6-0, 204, Fr., LaGrange, Georgia.

T — Landon Young, Kentucky, 6-7, 321, Sr., Lexington, Kentucky.

T — Carson Green, Texas A&M, 6-6, 320, Sr., Southlake, Texas.

G — Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, So., Humble, Texas.

G — Deonte Brown, Alabama, 6-4, 350, RSr., Decatur, Alabama.

C — Drake Jackson, Kentucky, 6-2, 292, Sr., Versailles, Kentucky.

TE — Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 265, So., Dickinson, Texas.

WR — Treylon Burks, Arkansas, 6-3, 232, So., Warren, Arkansas.

WR — Kadarius Toney, Florida, 5-11, 194, Sr., Mobile, Alabama.

All-Purpose — Jerrion Ealy, Mississippi, 5-8, 190, So., Walnut Grove, Mississippi.

K — Cade York, LSU, 6-1, 198, So., McKinney, Texas.

Defense

DE — Ali Gaye, LSU, 6-6, 262, Jr., Lynnwood, Washington.

DE — Brenton Cox Jr., Florida, 6-4, 249, Jr., Lithonia, Georgia.

DT — Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina, 6-4, 270, Jr., Atlanta.

DT — Jonathan Marshall, Arkansas, 6-3, 317, RSr., Shepherd, Texas.

LB — Azeez Ojulari, Georgia, 6-3, 240, RSo., Marietta, Georgia.

LB — Willie Anderson Jr., Alabama, 6-4, 235, Fr., Hampton, Georgia.

LB — Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee, 6-2, 225, So., Sacramento, California.

CB — Kaiir Elam, Florida, 6-2, 194, So., Riviera Beach, Florida.

CB — Eli Ricks, LSU, 6-2, 196, Fr., Rancho Cucamonga, California.

S — Smoke Munday, Auburn, 6-2, 196, Jr., Atlanta.

S — Malachi Moore, Alabama, 6-0, 182, Fr., Trussville, Alabama.

P — Max Duffy, Kentucky, 6-1, 190, Sr., Perth, Australia.

------

Coach of the year — Nick Saban, Alabama.

Offensive player of the year — DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama.

Defensive player of the year — Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama.

Newcomer of the year — Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn.

