Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-16 12:50:03 -0500') }} football Edit

4-star DB Raymond Woodie III Talks Recruitment Leaders, Arkansas OV Plans

Uotfphjxfhte9sbvl1pn
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat.com
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

One of the best defensive backs in Florida (and the nation) Raymond Woodie III is taking his time unlike a lot of the elite prospects in the 2019 class. Woodie has 30-plus offers from schools all o...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}