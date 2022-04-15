COPPELL, Texas - There aren't very many prospects from around the nation that have seen their recruiting stock rise more than class of 2023 Cypress (Texas) Ranch strongside defensive end Ashton Porter.

The four-star prospect has been on a roll over the last few months since his junior season in the Houston-area concluded. Porter has dominated in numerous camp settings and has continued to add offers to his list of potential suitors.

Porter earned an invitation to the 2023 UA All-American Game earlier this offseason after turning heads at a camp in February. He then followed that up with earning DL MVP honors at Rivals Camp Series in Dallas last weekend.