In-home visits with commits have the Razorback coaches smiling again after a tough season and with good reason. The 2019 class currently ranks in the top 15 and if all goes according to plan, they'll be pushing the top 10 by National Signing Day for the first time in the Rivals rating era.

A huge part of that success has been Oklahoma defensive end commit Collin Clay who is in the Rivals250, the 17th best defensive end prospect in the country and second ranked prospect coming out of Oklahoma in the class. With Clay being the class's top commit-recruiter, his in-home visit was more about getting to spend more time together before he hits the Hill this summer than securing his signature.

"The visit was great," Clay said. "We talked a lot about my future and the coaches were playing with my baby brother, throwing the football around and stuff, it was pretty cool."