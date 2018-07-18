A new addition to IMG Academy's stacked varsity roster, Eric Gregory has already made a name for himself by embarrassing slow-footed offensive linemen. The 4-star defensive end, sometimes-outside linebacker, is a menace coming off the edge and he notched 57 tackles and 14 tackles for loss as a junior at Central High School in Memphis, Tennessee.

Gregory's 4.7-speed and continually improved mechanics have him high on the Arkansas Razorbacks' target board, but the problem is he's already committed to playing very close to his hometown for the Memphis Tigers.