 4-star DT Kayden McDonald enjoys time with Sam Pittman on unofficial visit to Arkansas Razorbacks
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-14 07:38:06 -0500') }} football

4-star DT McDonald enjoys time with Pittman on unofficial visit

4-star DT Kayden McDonald
4-star DT Kayden McDonald (Rivals.com)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Arriving in Northwest Arkansas the day before his scheduled unofficial visit, Kayden McDonald had time to kill.

The Rivals250 defensive tackle and his mother found a place to eat Friday night and were blown away by the reception from Arkansas fans.

“This is the first time being in Fayetteville and the whole town, when I went to the restaurant, everybody showed love,” McDonald said. “It was crazy. I had a great time. It was unbelievable. They were saying, ‘Commit, commit.’ It was a great feeling.”

Of course, it probably wasn’t too hard to spot the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder who made the trip from Suwanee, Ga., for the Razorbacks’ Prospect Day on Saturday.

While it was cool to be recognized by fans, McDonald also enjoyed getting to spend time with head coach Sam Pittman and Arkansas’ other assistant coaches while seeing what the Razorbacks had to offer.

