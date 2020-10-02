Arkansas offensive line coach Brad Davis had to go just one state over to find this big man from Edmond, Oklahoma.

Jacob Sexton, a 6-foot-6 offensive tackle out of Deer Creek High School, is the 20th ranked player for his position, and the 155th best player overall in the nation in the 2022 class.

A 510-pound squat, 675-pound deadlift, and 5.4 sec 40-yard dash are only a few of the reasons why Sexton is seen as one of the best in the country.