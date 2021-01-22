Having picked up his very first Division-I offer in 2018, E'Marion Harris is no stranger to the recruiting process. From June of 2018 to now, the 6-foot-7, 338-pound tackle has earned 16 offers including Alabama, Arkansas, OU and most recently Georgia.

With his junior season in the rearview mirror, the Rivals250 athlete is taking his time and growing relationships with a plethora of college coaches.

"The coaches call me or text me, it's been going pretty good," Harris said. "Basically I'm just trying to stay in contact with the coaches, get closer with them and get that bond. I'm trying to get to know them better and the schools better."

The NCAA has extended the dead period, which has been in place since March of 2020, through mid-April but Harris has several schools atop the list to check out once it finally comes to an end.