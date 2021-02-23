HawgBeat - 4-star receiver Phaizon Wilson talks Hogs, Tide, Rebels in top 3

Rivals' 143rd-ranked prospect in the nation Phaizon Wilson has narrowed his list of 16 Division-I offers down to a top three of Arkansas, Alabama and Ole Miss. The 6-foot-4, 4-star wide receiver put out his list on February 20, but he's got no intention of diving into another commitment quickly.

Wilson was committed to the Longhorns for three months but the decision didn't stick.

"First off, I'm just trying to see who's going to stay consistent and who's going to fall off," Wilson said. "I wanna see what my role's going to be, if I can play as a freshman.

"Arkansas and Ole Miss are trying to get me on virtual visit. I'll do those but I want to get on campus. I don't know how they're going to set that up but I need to get on campus."

A frustrating junior season has landed Wilson at a new high school for the remainder of the year. Wilson has transferred from one DFW football powerhouse to another, going from Lancaster to Duncanville.

Lancaster was blowing teams out 80+ to nothing on a regular basis during the regular season, limiting Wilson's playing time to the first half or first quarter even.

"We weren't playing nobody and I was in my feels about it because I felt like I wasn't getting better," Wilson said. "I didn't want to stay and play the same schedule next year. I want to ball out every game at Duncanville. I want to get 800-900 yards, if I get more then I'm blessed because there's a lot of guys on the team."

Despite low production levels, he's still been able to show his skills on the 7-on-7 circuit. Here's what Rivals analyst Chad Simmons observed from him just this past weekend:

"This award goes to the player with the best hands and Wilson might not have had the most catches in the entire tournament but near the end zone, he was outstanding. Four-star quarterback Maalik Murphy would just loft the ball Wilson’s way and he would use his big, physical frame to go up, catch the ball with his hands and then come down in-bounds in the corner of the end zone. He had at least three touchdowns that way and it was impressive to watch."