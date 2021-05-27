4-star running back looking forward to visiting Arkansas

Farmerville, Louisiana, is home to one of the nation's elite 2023 running back prospects, Trey Holly.

At 5-foot-8, 195 pounds, the junior is not only viewed as one of the top running backs, but as one of the best athletes overall in his class, listed at No. 47 in the Rivals100.

Colleges from all over are recruiting this young talent early–he's already up to 17 offers heading into the summer. Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, LSU, Louisiana Tech, Purdue, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Utah are just a few that've bought stock.

Holly mentioned some of the schools that have been reaching out to him the most.

“I have Georgia, LSU, Auburn, and Florida State as some of the schools right now,” Holly said. “Also, I am looking to visit as many of those schools as I can.”

Holly specifically noted how his unique ties to Arkansas are making him look forward to his visit to Fayetteville.

“My cousin is from Arkansas,” Holly said. “He’s been keeping me in touch with them, and I have been getting real good vibes from up there.”

Holly also plays 7-on-7 with an Arkansas team, so that's had a bit of an influence so far in his recruitment as well.

“We all have got big goals,” Holly said. “One of those goals being all of us hopefully playing together one day as we get older.”

Holly still has two years to up his game before heading, presumably, to a top college program.

“Overall, this offseason I have been working on everything really,” Holly said. “Specifically, pass protection, my footwork, getting bigger, stronger, better, and faster.”

Holly will star as the lead back for Union Parish High School after an 11-1 sophomore season that saw him put up more than 3,000 rushing yards.

The Louisiana native is one of 12 running backs Arkansas has offered so far in the 2023 class, which also includes in-state target Darien Bennett out of Jacksonville. Bennett will work out in front of Arkansas coaches at prospect camp coming up in three weeks.