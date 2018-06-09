HawgBeat.com

Shamar Nash, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound wide receiver from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy has just announced that he is flipping his commitment from Missouri to Arkansas.

Nash realized his comfort with the program and most importantly his future position coach in Fayetteville.

"Arkansas is a special place with special people,” Nash said. “The coaches have a plan and I want to be a part of it."

"About 60 percent of my decision was already made before the trip and then this visit solidified it. I knew I wanted to be coached by coach (Justin) Stepp, I knew I wanted to play in the system that they have and I knew wanted to be a part of history and tradition here."