Better late than never, Arkansas finally extended an offer to Maryville 4-star running back Tee Hodge last week. Despite being later to offer than 19 other Division-I programs, it looks like the Hogs have still been able to capture Hodge's interest.

"We've talked for a while now actually, we talked a little bit last year and they started recruiting me harder this year," Hodge said. "I feel really good about the new offer, I like the coaching staff a lot."

The 4-star and Rivals250 member has not been up to the Hill to visit yet but wants to get up to check it out soon. Also recruiting Hodge hard are Tennessee, Kentucky, Purdue, Michigan and Ole Miss.

Part of the delay for Arkansas was probably due to Hodge's mid-season injury. He fractured his right fibula, but is now fully recovered.