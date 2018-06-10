What started off as a not-so-smooth trip to Fayetteville turned into a very successful weekend for the Hogs and 4-star wide receiver Trey Knox. Knox's flight out of Tennessee was delayed several hours so the Blackman HS standout had to miss dinner with the big group of official visitors on Friday night but still said he had a great time on Hill.

"Definitely hanging around my boy (Jonathan) Nance and really just getting to know what the players are all about at the University of Arkansas were highlights," Knox said. "Getting around Coach Stepp, Coach Craddock and Coach Morris a lot, eating out with them—we felt like family. They kept it real with me. That’s how they always are, just laid back. I really like that."

Knox said he's not sure when he'll be shutting down his recruitment, but when it feels right. The 6-foot-5 wideout says this trip solidified the Hogs in his top 3 and he has a good idea of who they'll be up against to gain his talent in 2019.

"The other schools up there are Ohio State, I’m going to Alabama next weekend," Nash said. "Those two, but that’s really all. Tennessee, too.”