4-star TN WR Trey Knox Says Hogs are Definitely in His Top 3 After OV
What started off as a not-so-smooth trip to Fayetteville turned into a very successful weekend for the Hogs and 4-star wide receiver Trey Knox. Knox's flight out of Tennessee was delayed several hours so the Blackman HS standout had to miss dinner with the big group of official visitors on Friday night but still said he had a great time on Hill.
"Definitely hanging around my boy (Jonathan) Nance and really just getting to know what the players are all about at the University of Arkansas were highlights," Knox said. "Getting around Coach Stepp, Coach Craddock and Coach Morris a lot, eating out with them—we felt like family. They kept it real with me. That’s how they always are, just laid back. I really like that."
Knox said he's not sure when he'll be shutting down his recruitment, but when it feels right. The 6-foot-5 wideout says this trip solidified the Hogs in his top 3 and he has a good idea of who they'll be up against to gain his talent in 2019.
"The other schools up there are Ohio State, I’m going to Alabama next weekend," Nash said. "Those two, but that’s really all. Tennessee, too.”
The Hogs picked up a historic commitment when they flipped 4-star WR Shamar Nash out of IMG Academy from Mizzou to Arkansas and it definitely turned heads around the country. Knox says he has a good relationship with Nash and his commitment could entice him to be a Razorback even more.
"I was like, ‘Wow, I might have to come down here and tear up the SEC West,’" Knox said. "Him committing really helps their cause even more, and I’ve been talking to KJ (Jefferson). He’s a freak, so maybe we can mess around and do something."
Knox says he has a great appreciation for Coach Morris's style of leadership and his offense is a huge reason why he has the Hogs at the top. He said he likes how Coach Morris talks to his players, kind of like a "laid-back preacher."
"I definitely asked about the offense, because obviously that’s very important," Knox said. "They said they sling it around the field a lot, so that’s where I want to be. My strengths are my route-running and my big body. I know how to use my body, and definitely my versatility. I can go anywhere on the field. They like to move receivers around, so the ability to play multiple spots would help the team."
The Razorbacks are in a very good spot with Knox but it will be a tight race, stay tuned to see how the 4-star's trip to that school in Tuscaloosa goes.
June 10, 2018