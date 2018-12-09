"It was a great game," Jackson said. "They got a good big man. He’s real good. It was a good atmosphere. You know the fans doing the chant was great."

The recruits dined at the famous Catfish Hole and also took in the basketball team's unfortunately one-point loss to Western Kentucky.

"I was impressed with the coaches, they made it feel like more like a family," Jackson said. "I got real close with KJ (Jefferson). The last time I was here the field wasn’t done so I got to see that. The food was obviously good."

New 4-star wide receiver T.Q. Jackson had only visited Fayetteville once before committing to the Razorbacks at the beginning of July so his official visit this weekend was highly anticipated.

Jackson was hosted by one of the Razorbacks' top wide receivers, true freshman Mike Woods.

"We just went out and had some fun. He showed me a good time. I got to hang out with him and Rakeem Boyd."

Jackson, Jefferson, Woods and Boyd were having fun but also working hard to lock down some key pieces for the 2019 class, the immediate impact offensive linemen that were visiting Chibueze Nwanna and Myron Cunningham.

"We worked on them a lot because you know we need the o-linemen," Jackson said. "I was working on them hard. Rakeem was working on them real hard because he has to have them. That’s what he said."

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound receiver will be in spot to crack the two deep right when he gets to campus and he discussed some of his strengths that he thinks will get him there including his 4.4 speed.

"My hands, I think my hands are my best strength and I’ve got speed for my size. I’m working more on route running. That's what will separate me in the SEC."

