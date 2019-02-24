The top athletes in the Houston area gathered to compete in skills, drills and one-on-ones on Sunday morning for the Rivals 3-Stripe Camp series. Hear from some of Arkansas's top 2020 targets as they update their recruitments before camp:

SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.

Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.