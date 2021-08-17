4 UA commits still in updated 2022 Rivals250

Rivals has updated its list of the top 250 players in the Class of 2022 and Arkansas still has four commitments who made the cut.

Although all four players saw a double-digit drop in their rankings, it is still set to be just the sixth time in 17 years the Razorbacks landed at least four Rivals250 recruits in one class.

Safety Myles Rowser from Belleville, Mich., is still the top player in the class, checking in at No. 115. That’s down 14 spots from his previous ranking. He was a top-100 recruit when he committed back in March.

The other three Rivals250 recruits committed to the Razorbacks fall outside of the top 200, with wide receiver Quincey McAdoo dropping 18 spots to No. 208. Running back Rashod Dubinion (down 11 spots) and offensive lineman E’Marion Harris (down 12 spots) are at No. 215 and No. 233, respectively.

McAdoo (Clarendon) and Harris (Joe T. Robinson) are still the second- and third-highest ranked players from the Natural State. They fall behind Fayetteville wide receiver - and Oregon commit - Isaiah Sategna, who fell one spot to No. 173.

Arkansas is also among the finalists for cornerback Gentry Williams out of Booker T. Washington in Tulsa. Williams, who officially visited Fayetteville this summer, fell 12 spots to No. 67.

If the Razorbacks managed to land him - or another player from the list - they would tie their single-class record of five Rivals250 signees, which they accomplished in 2015 and 2019.

After the updates to the Rivals250, Arkansas’ 2022 class is No. 15 nationally and fifth in the SEC. Currently sitting at 17 players, head coach Sam Pittman said he anticipates adding three or four more players to the mix.