 4 Arkansas Razorbacks commits still in updated 2022 Rivals250 - Myles Rowser, McAdoo, Rashod Dubinion, E'Marion Harris
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-17 11:13:23 -0500') }} football Edit

4 UA commits still in updated 2022 Rivals250

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Quincey McAdoo is one of four Arkansas commits in the 2022 Rivals250.
**2021 FALL CAMP HQ**

Rivals has updated its list of the top 250 players in the Class of 2022 and Arkansas still has four commitments who made the cut.

Although all four players saw a double-digit drop in their rankings, it is still set to be just the sixth time in 17 years the Razorbacks landed at least four Rivals250 recruits in one class.

Safety Myles Rowser from Belleville, Mich., is still the top player in the class, checking in at No. 115. That’s down 14 spots from his previous ranking. He was a top-100 recruit when he committed back in March.

The other three Rivals250 recruits committed to the Razorbacks fall outside of the top 200, with wide receiver Quincey McAdoo dropping 18 spots to No. 208. Running back Rashod Dubinion (down 11 spots) and offensive lineman E’Marion Harris (down 12 spots) are at No. 215 and No. 233, respectively.

McAdoo (Clarendon) and Harris (Joe T. Robinson) are still the second- and third-highest ranked players from the Natural State. They fall behind Fayetteville wide receiver - and Oregon commit - Isaiah Sategna, who fell one spot to No. 173.

Arkansas is also among the finalists for cornerback Gentry Williams out of Booker T. Washington in Tulsa. Williams, who officially visited Fayetteville this summer, fell 12 spots to No. 67.

If the Razorbacks managed to land him - or another player from the list - they would tie their single-class record of five Rivals250 signees, which they accomplished in 2015 and 2019.

After the updates to the Rivals250, Arkansas’ 2022 class is No. 15 nationally and fifth in the SEC. Currently sitting at 17 players, head coach Sam Pittman said he anticipates adding three or four more players to the mix.

Arkansas Signees in Rivals250

2021
WR Ketron Jackson - No. 192

2020
None

2019
WR Trey Knox - No. 128
WR Treylon Burks - No. 146
DE Collin Clay - No. 176
S Jalen Catalon - No. 243
QB KJ Jefferson - No. 249

2018
None

2017
CB Chevin Calloway - No. 92
RB Chase Hayden - No. 169

2016
DE McTelvin Agim - No. 50
DT Briston Guidry - No. 133
RB Devwah Whaley - No. 167
ATH T.J. Hammonds - No. 250

2015
TE C.J. O’Grady - No. 90
QB Ty Storey - No. 165
OL Jalen Merrick - No. 203
DT Hjalte Froholdt - No. 221
DE Jamario Bell - No. 238

2014
OL Brian Wallace - No. 96
DT Bijhon Jackson - No. 112
QB Rafe Peavey - No. 250

2013
TE Hunter Henry - No. 102
RB Alex Collins - No. 117
OL Reeve Koehler - No. 156
OL Denver Kirkland - No. 166

2012
LB Otha Peters - No. 126
RB Jonathan Williams - No. 195

2011
OL Brey Cook - No. 124
CB Tevin Mitchel - No. 160
QB Brandon Allen - No. 180

2010
DT Calvin Barnett - No. 103
DT Byran Jones - No. 248

2009
CB Darius Winston - No. 23
ATH Ronnie Wingo Jr. - No. 101
RB Knile Davis - No. 166
OL Colby Berna - No. 246

2008
RB De’Anthony Curtis - No. 94
CB Joe Adams - No. 129
WR Jarius Wright - No. 218

2007
None

2006
QB Mitch Mustain - No. 10
WR Damian Williams - No. 95
LB Van Stumon - No. 209

