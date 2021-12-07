5 Arkansas commits in updated 2022 Rivals250

Five of Arkansas’ 2022 commitments are among the top 250 prospects in the country, according to Rivals.

Safety Myles Rowser, wide receivers Isaiah Sategna and Quincey McAdoo, running back Rashod Dubinion, and offensive lineman E’Marion Harris were included in the postseason update to the Rivals250 for the Class of 2022.

They make up a quarter of the Razorbacks’ class, with the 20-man group currently sitting at No. 12 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

The highest ranked player is Rowser, who fell three spots to No. 118. He’s followed by the wide receiver tandem of Sategna (No. 159) and McAdoo (No. 205), who moved up 13 and two spots, respectively, in the Rivals250.

Dubinion’s ranking fell six spots to No. 220, while Harris dropped 14 spots and just remained inside the top 250, checking in at No. 246.

Assuming all five players sign with the Razorbacks and remain in the Rivals250, it will tie the school record in the list’s 17-year history. The other times Arkansas signed five members of the Rivals250 came in 2015 and 2019.

If they can secure one more, the Razorbacks would break that record. Head coach Sam Pittman and his staff are working on doing just that.

Last weekend, Arkansas hosted LSU cornerback commit Laterrance Welch (No. 123, down 3) on an official visit and Oklahoma athlete commit Gentry Williams (No. 106, down 39 spots) for an unofficial visit.

It's also worth noting that the Razorbacks also already have a member of the 2023 Rivals250 committed. Tight end Shamar Easter is No. 102 on that list, which was updated last week.

Here’s a look at Arkansas’ history with Rivals250 players…