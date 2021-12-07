5 Arkansas commits in updated 2022 Rivals250
Five of Arkansas’ 2022 commitments are among the top 250 prospects in the country, according to Rivals.
Safety Myles Rowser, wide receivers Isaiah Sategna and Quincey McAdoo, running back Rashod Dubinion, and offensive lineman E’Marion Harris were included in the postseason update to the Rivals250 for the Class of 2022.
They make up a quarter of the Razorbacks’ class, with the 20-man group currently sitting at No. 12 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.
The highest ranked player is Rowser, who fell three spots to No. 118. He’s followed by the wide receiver tandem of Sategna (No. 159) and McAdoo (No. 205), who moved up 13 and two spots, respectively, in the Rivals250.
Dubinion’s ranking fell six spots to No. 220, while Harris dropped 14 spots and just remained inside the top 250, checking in at No. 246.
Assuming all five players sign with the Razorbacks and remain in the Rivals250, it will tie the school record in the list’s 17-year history. The other times Arkansas signed five members of the Rivals250 came in 2015 and 2019.
If they can secure one more, the Razorbacks would break that record. Head coach Sam Pittman and his staff are working on doing just that.
Last weekend, Arkansas hosted LSU cornerback commit Laterrance Welch (No. 123, down 3) on an official visit and Oklahoma athlete commit Gentry Williams (No. 106, down 39 spots) for an unofficial visit.
It's also worth noting that the Razorbacks also already have a member of the 2023 Rivals250 committed. Tight end Shamar Easter is No. 102 on that list, which was updated last week.
Here’s a look at Arkansas’ history with Rivals250 players…
Arkansas Signees in Rivals250
2021
WR Ketron Jackson - No. 192
2020
None
2019
WR Trey Knox - No. 128
WR Treylon Burks - No. 146
DE Collin Clay - No. 176
S Jalen Catalon - No. 243
QB KJ Jefferson - No. 249
2018
None
2017
CB Chevin Calloway - No. 92
RB Chase Hayden - No. 169
2016
DE McTelvin Agim - No. 50
DT Briston Guidry - No. 133
RB Devwah Whaley - No. 167
ATH T.J. Hammonds - No. 250
2015
TE C.J. O’Grady - No. 90
QB Ty Storey - No. 165
OL Jalen Merrick - No. 203
DT Hjalte Froholdt - No. 221
DE Jamario Bell - No. 238
2014
OL Brian Wallace - No. 96
DT Bijhon Jackson - No. 112
QB Rafe Peavey - No. 250
2013
TE Hunter Henry - No. 102
RB Alex Collins - No. 117
OL Reeve Koehler - No. 156
OL Denver Kirkland - No. 166
2012
LB Otha Peters - No. 126
RB Jonathan Williams - No. 195
2011
OL Brey Cook - No. 124
CB Tevin Mitchel - No. 160
QB Brandon Allen - No. 180
2010
DT Calvin Barnett - No. 103
DT Byran Jones - No. 248
2009
CB Darius Winston - No. 23
ATH Ronnie Wingo Jr. - No. 101
RB Knile Davis - No. 166
OL Colby Berna - No. 246
2008
RB De’Anthony Curtis - No. 94
CB Joe Adams - No. 129
WR Jarius Wright - No. 218
2007
None
2006
QB Mitch Mustain - No. 10
WR Damian Williams - No. 95
LB Van Stumon - No. 209