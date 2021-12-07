 5 Arkansas Razorbacks commits in updated 2022 Rivals250 - Rowser, Sategna, McAdoo, Dubinion, Harris
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-07 13:15:28 -0600') }} football Edit

5 Arkansas commits in updated 2022 Rivals250

Quincey McAdoo is one of five Arkansas commits in the 2022 Rivals250.
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Five of Arkansas’ 2022 commitments are among the top 250 prospects in the country, according to Rivals.

Safety Myles Rowser, wide receivers Isaiah Sategna and Quincey McAdoo, running back Rashod Dubinion, and offensive lineman E’Marion Harris were included in the postseason update to the Rivals250 for the Class of 2022.

They make up a quarter of the Razorbacks’ class, with the 20-man group currently sitting at No. 12 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

The highest ranked player is Rowser, who fell three spots to No. 118. He’s followed by the wide receiver tandem of Sategna (No. 159) and McAdoo (No. 205), who moved up 13 and two spots, respectively, in the Rivals250.

Dubinion’s ranking fell six spots to No. 220, while Harris dropped 14 spots and just remained inside the top 250, checking in at No. 246.

Assuming all five players sign with the Razorbacks and remain in the Rivals250, it will tie the school record in the list’s 17-year history. The other times Arkansas signed five members of the Rivals250 came in 2015 and 2019.

If they can secure one more, the Razorbacks would break that record. Head coach Sam Pittman and his staff are working on doing just that.

Last weekend, Arkansas hosted LSU cornerback commit Laterrance Welch (No. 123, down 3) on an official visit and Oklahoma athlete commit Gentry Williams (No. 106, down 39 spots) for an unofficial visit.

It's also worth noting that the Razorbacks also already have a member of the 2023 Rivals250 committed. Tight end Shamar Easter is No. 102 on that list, which was updated last week.

Here’s a look at Arkansas’ history with Rivals250 players…

Arkansas Signees in Rivals250

2021

WR Ketron Jackson - No. 192

2020

None

2019

WR Trey Knox - No. 128
WR Treylon Burks - No. 146
DE Collin Clay - No. 176
S Jalen Catalon - No. 243
QB KJ Jefferson - No. 249

2018

None

2017

CB Chevin Calloway - No. 92
RB Chase Hayden - No. 169

2016

DE McTelvin Agim - No. 50
DT Briston Guidry - No. 133
RB Devwah Whaley - No. 167
ATH T.J. Hammonds - No. 250

2015

TE C.J. O’Grady - No. 90
QB Ty Storey - No. 165
OL Jalen Merrick - No. 203
DT Hjalte Froholdt - No. 221
DE Jamario Bell - No. 238

2014

OL Brian Wallace - No. 96
DT Bijhon Jackson - No. 112
QB Rafe Peavey - No. 250

2013

TE Hunter Henry - No. 102
RB Alex Collins - No. 117
OL Reeve Koehler - No. 156
OL Denver Kirkland - No. 166

2012

LB Otha Peters - No. 126
RB Jonathan Williams - No. 195

2011

OL Brey Cook - No. 124
CB Tevin Mitchel - No. 160
QB Brandon Allen - No. 180

2010

DT Calvin Barnett - No. 103
DT Byran Jones - No. 248

2009

CB Darius Winston - No. 23
ATH Ronnie Wingo Jr. - No. 101
RB Knile Davis - No. 166
OL Colby Berna - No. 246

2008

RB De’Anthony Curtis - No. 94
CB Joe Adams - No. 129
WR Jarius Wright - No. 218

2007

None

2006

QB Mitch Mustain - No. 10
WR Damian Williams - No. 95
LB Van Stumon - No. 209

