For the first time since Bret Bielema was the head coach at Arkansas, Cincinnati has a question mark at the quarterback position. Desmond Ridder was selected with the 74th overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, leaving a gaping hole under center.

Head coach Luke Fickell has two options to take the reins next weekend. First is Ridder's backup, Evan Prater. A 5.8 four-star recruit out of Wyoming High School in Cincinnati, Prater backed up Ridder for the last two seasons.

Last season, Prater only threw 11 passes, completing five of those for 38 yards. He threw two touchdowns and one interception.

The other option at quarterback, ironically, also backed up Ridder. Ben Bryant, a senior transfer from Eastern Michigan, spent three seasons at Cincinnati before transferring to Eastern Michigan. He then transferred back at the end of last season. In 2021, Bryant threw for 3,121 yards, finding the end zone 14 times and throwing seven interceptions.

Razorback head coach Sam Pittman said while the Hogs don't know who the starter will be, they are taking steps to be ready for either quarterback.

"They're both good players," Pittman said Thursday. "One, obviously, maybe a little more athletic than the other. We'll prepare for both. But both of them can run, and both of them can throw. One of them is just a little bit quicker than the other guy. But we'll be ready either way, and I wouldn't be surprised if they played both of them to be honest with you."