5 Hogs invited to 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Five Arkansas players have been invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, the league announced Wednesday.

Montaric Brown, Treylon Burks, Myron Cunningham, John Ridgeway and Tre Williams were among the 324 prospects who received invitations for the event, which is scheduled for March 1-7 in Indianapolis.

It is the Razorbacks’ most participants in the Combine in five years, when they had eight players invited for the 2017 event. They also had the seventh-most invitees in the SEC.

National champion Georgia led the way with 14 players invited, followed by Alabama and Oklahoma with 11 apiece and LSU and Texas A&M with nine apiece. As a conference, the SEC accounted for one-quarter — 82 of 324 — of the invitees.

One thing to note about Arkansas’ group is that Williams, who was a pass-rushing defensive end for the Razorbacks, is listed as a linebacker on the NFL’s official list.

A pair of former Razorbacks - quarterback Cole Kelley at Southeastern Louisiana and wide receiver Mike Woods at Oklahoma - were also invited, as was Little Rock McClellan product Pierre Strong Jr., who had a standout career as a running back at South Dakota State.

Three offensive linemen signed and coached by Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman at Georgia received invites, too: Georgia’s Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer and Tennessee’s Cade Mays.