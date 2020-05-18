It's still early in the 2021 hoops cycle but the Razorbacks are putting in the work to get themselves in a good position come winter signing time. The Hogs have been reserving hours to spend with recruits on the phone and on virtual visits, "hosting" at least 14 of their 2021 offers (and more) over the past two months.

The second-highest ranked of the visitors is 6-foot-7, 200-pound 5-star Kendall Brown, coming in at No.14 behind fellow Arkansas target Harrison Ingram. Brown's completed multiple virtual visits with Arkansas and those helped solidify the Hogs' place in his newly released top 10.

Arkansas joined Kansas, Baylor, Minnesota, Illinois, Maryland, Marquette, Ohio State, Arizona and Virginia on the list that spans the nation. Brown told HawgBeat that another trimming could come around August or September before things get down to the nitty gritty.

"My visits with Arkansas went really good," Brown said. "They showed me the campus and everything they could show me without me actually being on campus. Then they talked about how they would use me and we watched film. They showed me all their big guards and how they would run the offense and take advantage of my versatility.

"Coach Musselman and my relationship is really good, he's been recruiting me hard. Coach Moser is doing a good job too. (NBA experience) is really good to have. They know what it takes to get there, so that would really help."