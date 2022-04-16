6 observations from Arkansas' April 16 open scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE — For the third time in six years, Mother Nature impacted fans’ opportunity to get an early glimpse of the Razorbacks.

Already scheduled to be a semi-live scrimmage opposed to a traditional Red-White spring game because of the Garth Brooks concert next week, Arkansas had to cancel HogFest and move the event indoors because of inclement weather.

The Razorbacks got nearly 100 plays in, not including special teams, inside Walker Pavilion. The crowd was limited to player parents and recruits, but the scrimmage was streamed on SEC Network-Plus.

Here are HawgBeat’s takeaways from the day, which was Arkansas’ 12th of 15 spring practices, compete with thoughts from Sam Pittman and a few players…

Injury Updates

Arkansas came out of Saturday’s scrimmage relatively healthy, but it did start on a bad note, as defensive tackle Taurean Carter went down with an injury on just the third play.

The redshirt junior had to be helped off the field by the trainers and he didn’t put any weight weight on his left leg as he came off. He did not return to the scrimmage, but it doesn’t sound like too serious of an injury.

“Taurean, I think, is going to be okay,” Pittman said. “In other words, I think he does have some type of injury. I don't think it's an ACL or anything of that nature, but there is something there we have to tend to. I don't know, but I don't think it's a major, major injury.”

It was an unfortunate injury for the Razorbacks not only because they lack depth at that position, but also because Carter has been one of the standout performance this spring.

After seeing his role increase the last two years, he appears to be on the verge of a breakout 2022 campaign for Arkansas.

“I played with him in high school and I always knew the potential that he had,” safety Jalen Catalon said. “He can be a wrecking ball in the middle when he really puts his head down and wants to. I think this spring he’s shown that.”

The only other injury from the scrimmage Pittman mentioned was to Warren Thompson, who left practice after his head hit the turf. Pittman was unsure if he had entered concussion protocol or not.

HawgBeat noticed walk-on tight end Nathan Bax walk off the field gingerly after taking a shot to the back from cornerback Khari Johnson, but it didn’t appear to be too bad.

It’s also worth noting that a pair of Razorbacks — Catalon and wide receiver Jadon Haselwood — went through the practice in green jerseys, while left tackle Dalton Wagner, center Ricky Stromberg and cornerback Dwight McGlothern were among those who didn’t dress out.