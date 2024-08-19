PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
60% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR OF HAWGBEAT

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran

The 2024 Arkansas football season is fast approaching, but it's not too late to get the best Razorbacks coverage out there for a very affordable price.

With kickoff nearing, HawgBeat has had boots on the ground at every practice to provide our subscribers with the latest analysis from Arkansas football fall camp.

Each day, HawgBeat brings you up-to-date Arkansas news, breakdowns, analysis, scoops and inside information, and you can get your first year for just 60% off your first year of an annual subscription, which breaks down to $38.98/year, $3.33/month and $0.10/day.

Offer: 60% off the first year of an annual subscription

Promo Code: KICKOFF2024

Offer valid through 8.23.24

SIGN UP HERE

If you haven't subscribed to HawgBeat, but you've been on the fence, give us a shot and we won't let you down. On top of our high-level content, we also have an incredible community on The Trough premium message board, which is where we chat with our subscribers daily.

