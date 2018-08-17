While not the initial game plan, the Arkansas Razorbacks have decided to go heavy on defensive line commits in the 2019 class. John Chavis and the Hogs have locked in three 4-star defensive ends (Eric Gregory, Mataio Soli and Collin Clay) as well as legacy 3-star OLB/DE Zach Williams, and they have a total of seven commits on the line with several more prospects like Taurean Carter and Trace Ford approaching decisions.

Compared to the whopping 30 percent of offers going out to wide receivers, Chad Morris and staff have only sent out five verbal offers to 2020 defensive ends, let's take a closer look at who they are and the latest in their recruitments.