A Closer Look at Arkansas's Early 2020 Defensive Back Offers
The Arkansas Razorbacks staff has offered nine defensive backs in the 2020 class early and eight of them remain uncommitted. 4-star defensive back Malachi Moore recently committed to Alabama leaving eight prospects on the board. Check out the latest in their recruitments:
The highest rated cornerback on the early offer sheet, RJ Mickens (Ray Junior) just received a visit from CB coach Mark Smith last Friday for his game against Permian in which Southlake Carroll took the win 24-20. Mickens recorded nine tackles in the win against fellow Arkansas target, 2019 QB/CB Peyton Powell. The 6-foot corner is the 3rd highest ranked in the nation at his position and the fifth best player in the state of Texas according to Rivals.
Mickens holds 23 early offers from some of the best schools in the nation. He has a solid relationship with Arkansas's Coach Smith and has already taken an unofficial visit to the school this past spring.
TOP OFFERS: Arkansas, A&M, Georgia, South Carolina, Clemson, Oregon
CHANCES TO LAND: Decent
