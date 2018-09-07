There are some very impressive linebackers in the 2020 class, including Mekhail Sherman, the no. 9-ranked player in the nation and the second linebacker in the Rivals Top 10. At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Sherman is huge for his age. Sherman is not in one of the Hogs' footprint states, making them a far outside shot for the 5-star.

TOP OFFERS: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, You Name It

CHANCES TO LAND: Low