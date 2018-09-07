A Closer Look at Arkansas's Early 2020 Linebacker Offers
The Arkansas Razorbacks have two possible linebackers already committed, outside linebacker/defensive end Zach Williams and inside linebacker Zach Zimos, with a couple more options to make it three in the 2019 class. Likely looking to add a couple more for 2020, the Hogs have already extended six early 2020 offers. Let's take a look at those six and their recruitments so far:
There are some very impressive linebackers in the 2020 class, including Mekhail Sherman, the no. 9-ranked player in the nation and the second linebacker in the Rivals Top 10. At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Sherman is huge for his age. Sherman is not in one of the Hogs' footprint states, making them a far outside shot for the 5-star.
TOP OFFERS: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, You Name It
CHANCES TO LAND: Low
