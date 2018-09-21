Arkansas will need to stock up on offensive linemen in the 2020 class to start fixing their current depth issue and so far, the staff has offered 14 junior linemen. Already committed, both to Ohio State, are Paris Johnson Jr. and Jake Wray but there are still 12 more linemen on the board, with more offers undoubtedly to come. Let's take a closer look at the top six offers, their recruitments so far and the Hogs' chances to land: