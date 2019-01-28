A Closer Look at Arkansas's Early 2020 Running Back Offers
The Razorbacks have extended 26 2020 running back offers and 20 of them remain in the mix for the Hogs after their junior seasons. Aside from wide receivers, Arkansas has extended the second most offers to running backs, likely to take two in the 2020 class.
Jase McClellan committed to Oklahoma early, Kendall Milton cut a very elite top 10, the no. 2 prospect in the nation Zach Evans cut Arkansas from consideration as well. Missouri athlete Mookie Cooper cut the Hogs out of his top 10 and 4-star Cartavious Bigsby cut his top 15 with eight SEC schools but did not include Arkansas. Texas running back/slot receiver Quinshone Bright said Arkansas isn't for him after his most recent visit. There are still 20 available running backs, here's a closer look at their recruitments and the Hogs' chances to land:
Promptly offered in January by Jeff Traylor and the Razorbacks staff, Seth McGowan is nationally agreed to be one of the best prospects and running backs in the 2020 class. McGowan has 23 early offers and has taken a visit to LSU but Mississippi State and Arkansas were two of his first big time offers. He has offers from Texas and Texas A&M. McGowan kicked off his winter recruitment with a visit to Georgia.
TOP OFFERS: Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M
CHANCES TO LAND: Low
Bowman was another one of the staff's earliest running back offers, they offered him in January and ever since his recruitment has blown up. He's picked up offers from Georgia, Kentucky, Texas, Ohio State and more. He's got over 15 offers now including Florida and Florida State where he's visited several times. He's also visited Miami and says the Canes, Georgia, Florida, Ohio State and Clemson are his favorites right now.
TOP OFFERS: Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Arkansas
CHANCES TO LAND: Low
The son of a legend, Emmitt Smith Jr. (a.k.a. EJ) has already earned more than 12 Division-I offers and one of his first was from the University of Arkansas. Smith also has offers from his father's alma mater Florida, A&M, Ohio State and more. Most recent offer was from Wazzu. He's visited Georgia, Ohio State several times and is visiting Florida.
TOP OFFERS: Florida, Georgia, A&M, Ohio State, Arkansas
CHANCES TO LAND: Low
Dominic Richardson is the third 2020 running back offer that hails from Oklahoma, a state the Razorbacks staff is trying to make a big push in with the 2020 class. Richardson recently started communicating with Texas and was very excited about it but he says he has very strong relationships with the Arkansas and Nebraska staffs. He visited TCU to kick off the 2020 cycle and picked up an offer from the Horned Frogs.
TOP OFFERS: Arkansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Memphis, TCU
CHANCES TO LAND: Decent
