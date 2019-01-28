The Razorbacks have extended 26 2020 running back offers and 20 of them remain in the mix for the Hogs after their junior seasons. Aside from wide receivers, Arkansas has extended the second most offers to running backs, likely to take two in the 2020 class.

Jase McClellan committed to Oklahoma early, Kendall Milton cut a very elite top 10, the no. 2 prospect in the nation Zach Evans cut Arkansas from consideration as well. Missouri athlete Mookie Cooper cut the Hogs out of his top 10 and 4-star Cartavious Bigsby cut his top 15 with eight SEC schools but did not include Arkansas. Texas running back/slot receiver Quinshone Bright said Arkansas isn't for him after his most recent visit. There are still 20 available running backs, here's a closer look at their recruitments and the Hogs' chances to land: