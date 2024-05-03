Arkansas junior left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith pumped gas and took names in the Razorbacks' 10-3 win over No. 8 Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday. When asked about Smith in the middle of the game, head coach Dave Van Horn referred to the hurler as "a coach's dream." The 6-foot-3, 225-pound ace was electric all throughout the ballgame, as he racked up 14 strikeouts with only three hits, two walks and one earned run in six innings of work against the Wildcats. "Like I told the team, great pitching performance by Hagen," Van Horn said after the game. "A lot of contributions offensively up and down the lineup. It was just a really good team win on the road. Hagen’s stuff was amazing, especially from about the third inning on. He ramped it up a little bit. He was amazing."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMSBzdHJpa2VvdXRzIG5vdyBiZWNhdXNlIG9mIGNvdXJzZSDwn5iu 4oCN8J+SqCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vR0JxMFI0ckNqbSI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dCcTBSNHJDam08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXJrYW5z YXMgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBSYXpvcmJhY2tCU0IpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmF6b3JiYWNrQlNCL3N0YXR1cy8xNzg2NTQ2MDc1NTE3 ODAwNDc4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAzLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

It was Smith's ninth double-digit strikeout game of the year — a single-season program record for Arkansas. His 14 punchouts were the most since recording 17 in a dazzling performance against Oregon State on Feb. 23. "I thought I threw the ball well," Smith said after the game. "There was few guys or an inning where I kind of lost my stuff, walked a few guys or I think I walked a guy, can’t remember what exactly happened. Defense played really well behind me and the offense was unbelievable tonight." Smith's lone earned run probably shouldn't have even happened, as a missed tag by second baseman Peyton Stovall in the bottom of the third for the would-be final out was followed up with a run-scoring double. "What I saw was a guy who was determined to not let them score," Van Horn said. "It was great to see. He got after them."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYW4gYW1vbmcgYm95cyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vamtC dngzbWNBbyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2prQnZ4M21jQW88L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgQXJrYW5zYXMgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBSYXpvcmJhY2tCU0IpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmF6b3JiYWNrQlNCL3N0YXR1cy8x Nzg2NTU0NDkwMDEyOTU5MTg0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSA0 LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK