FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball team is set to match up with No. 12 Texas in an exhibition game inside the brand-new Moody Center Saturday afternoon. While the game won't count in the win-loss column for either team, it will be the third time Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and Texas head coach Chris Beard have gone against each other in their careers. Coming into Saturday's game, Musselman praised Beard's teams for their physical style of play. "I think Coach Beard is as good a coach as any coach in America," Musselman said Thursday. "I love how physical they are. They make it really difficult to score the ball, based on physicality." Musselman and Beard have had different paths to coaching in the college ranks, with Musselman spending a lot of his time coaching professional basketball and Beard rising through the college game, so they have not matched up many times. The two times they have matched up, though, have been electric.

2021 NCAA Tournament Round of 32

The most memorable matchup for Arkansas fans came in Musselman's second year with the Hogs. After finishing 25-7, Arkansas went into the NCAA Tournament as a four-seed, and after a close call against Colgate in the first round, matched up with Beard's Texas Tech team with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line. One TV analyst in particular did not give Arkansas a fighting chance. Todd Fuhrman of CBS Sports called the game "one of the biggest mismatches you're going to see in the round of 32." It was Musselman, however, who came out on top. Four Hogs scored in double digits: Justin Smith (20) led all scorers, with Moses Moody and Davonte Davis each scoring 15 and 10 from Jalen Tate. As a team, the Hogs shot 41.9% from the field and 23.5% from beyond the arc. Most of Texas Tech's offense came from three as it hit 10 in the contest. The game was tight for a full 40 minutes, with Arkansas claiming a 33-31 lead at halftime. The team extended that lead to as many as 13 points in the second half, but a flurry of points brought Texas Tech within one, 67-66, with just under two minutes to play. A single free throw by JD Notae brought the lead to two, and lockdown defense by the Hogs force a missed layup by Texas Tech's Terrence Shannon Jr., who finished with 20 points, sealing a 68-66 win. Shannon was one of three Red Raiders to score in double-digits, joining Kyler Edwards (11) and Kevin McCullar Jr. (10), who is now with Kansas. The win sent the Hogs to their first Sweet 16 appearance since 1995. After the game, Musselman fired back at Fuhrman's pregame comments. “Whoever that guy is, I’ve never heard of him in my entire life," Musselman said. "So his credibility is absolutely zero."

December 5, 2017: Nevada Wolf Pack at Texas Tech Red Raiders