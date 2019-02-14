It's no secret the Razorbacks are after another quarterback to add competition to that room and despite adding one grad transfer already this off-season, HawgBeat has confirmed the Hogs will also host grad transfer Nick Starkel on March 1, first reported by Noles247.

Starkel is still finishing classes to be able to graduate this summer and then he will be immediately eligible with two seasons to play. The Aggie will also visit Florida State on March 29th, after his Arkansas trip.

Arkansas has four inexperienced quarterbacks on the roster and SMU grad transfer Ben Hicks for next season, but with quarterback play being so essential to the success of Chad Morris's offense, getting another guy in Fayetteville is a good plan.

Starkel could either play this season or be a back-up to Hicks for a season and take over in 2020 while stud 4-star quarterback KJ Jefferson continues to develop.

Starkel played just a total of 63 snaps in 2018 but played some significant snaps (392) in 2017. The 6-foot-3, 216 pound pro-style quarterback had 123 completions for 1, 793 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions as a redshirt freshman.