AAC transfer safety to visit Arkansas

Junior Alabama-Birmingham safety transfer Adrian Maddox will visit Arkansas on Tuesday, according to a report by Max Olson of ESPN.

A 6-foot-3, 200-pound Georgia native, Maddox totaled 44 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, eight defended passes and two forced fumbles in 2024.

According to Pro Football Focus, Maddox earned a 77.6 defensive grade, a 64.7 run defense grade, a 63.4 tackling grade, a 78.9 pass-rush grade and an 83.9 coverage grade on 393 snaps for the Blazers.

Prior to his time at Alabama-Birmingham, Maddox played two seasons at Alabama State, where he recorded 90 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.