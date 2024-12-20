Abilene Christian DT transfer signs with Arkansas

Junior Abilene Christian defensive tackle transfer David Oke has signed with Arkansas, he announced Friday.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 290-pounds, the Houston, Texas, native totaled 63 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in 2024. He took an official visit to the Razorbacks last weekend.

In his lone game against Power Four competition this year against Texas Tech, Oke racked up five total tackles, 1.5. tackles for loss and a quarterback hit.

Oke's 86.9 run defense grade, according to Pro Football Focus, ranked 12th nationally among FCS defensive tackles. He finished with a 79.5 overall defensive grade, plus a 46.3 mark in tackling and a 59.8 mark in pass-rush.

After entering the transfer portal, Oke received offers from teams like Indiana, Boise State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Mississippi State, North Carolina, West Virginia, Texas Tech and others.