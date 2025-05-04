ACC transfer wideout commits to Arkansas

Arkansas football redshirt freshman Florida State transfer wide receiver Jalen Brown committed to Arkansas on Sunday night following an official visit.

A 6-foot-1, 174-pound native of Miami, Florida, Brown began his career at LSU before transferring to the Seminoles after the 2023-24 season. He appeared in three games for the Tigers.

Brown played in nine games and made two starts for Florida State. In that time, he caught eight passes for 75 yards. He also returned one kickoff for 19 yards against Notre Dame.

Rated as the No. 80 overall prospect in the class of 2023, Brown was reportedly dismissed from Florida State's program in mid-late April for an off-the-field incident.

