ACC transfer wideout commits to Arkansas

Arkansas football redshirt freshman Florida State transfer wide receiver Jalen Brown committed to Arkansas on Sunday night following an official visit.
A 6-foot-1, 174-pound native of Miami, Florida, Brown began his career at LSU before transferring to the Seminoles after the 2023-24 season. He appeared in three games for the Tigers.
Brown played in nine games and made two starts for Florida State. In that time, he caught eight passes for 75 yards. He also returned one kickoff for 19 yards against Notre Dame.
Rated as the No. 80 overall prospect in the class of 2023, Brown was reportedly dismissed from Florida State's program in mid-late April for an off-the-field incident.
Player Bio:
2024:
Played in nine games with two starts…caught eight passes for 75 yards…returned one kickoff 19 yards at Notre Dame…made FSU debut in first collegiate start against Georgia Tech, catching two passes for 11 yards…added two catches against Memphis and California…one catch vs. Boston College and SMU…21–yard catch at SMU was longest of career…29 receiving yards vs. Cal was career high.
BEFORE FSU:
Redshirted as true freshman at LSU in 2023…appeared in three games with Tigers…ranked as No. 10 wide receiver in Class of 2023 and No. 14 overall recruit in Florida by ESPN…No. 62 in ESPN300…rated as nation’s No. 68 overall prospect, No. 12 wide receiver and Florida’s No. 17 overall prospect in 247Sports Composite…made 111 receptions for 2,396 yards and 25 touchdowns at Gulliver Prep…added 797 kickoff return yards and six rushing yards for 3,272 all-purpose yards…had 22 catches for 401 yards and three touchdowns while playing six games his senior season…named MaxPreps Junior All-American after making 56 catches for 1,033 yards and 11 touchdowns and added one kickoff return touchdown…helped Raiders to 11 wins while advancing to regional final round of 4A state playoffs…caught 18 passes for 500 yards and eight touchdowns and averaged 27.4 yards per kickoff return during sophomore year as Gulliver Prep advanced to regional semifinal round of state playoffs…averaged 30.8 yards per catch as freshman with 462 yards and three touchdowns on 15 receptions…also ran track for Raiders…won regional championship in 100-meter dash during sophomore season…also qualified for state championship meet in 200-meter dash.