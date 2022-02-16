Adams, Bowman receive 1-year deals with Arkansas

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has officially announced the hire of two defensive assistants.

Although they’ve been on the job for a few weeks, the contracts of cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman and defensive line coach Deke Adams were finalized Wednesday.

Both coaches received one-year deals, with Adams being paid $400,000 and Bowman agreeing to a salary of $350,000, according to copies of their employment agreements obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request by HawgBeat.

Those amounts make Adams and Bowman the highest and second-highest paid non-coordinators on the staff, trailing only defensive coordinator Barry Odom ($1.75 million), offensive coordinator Kendal Briles ($1 million) and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain ($450,000), using the 2021 figures.

Even without other raises on the staff, which is expected at least for Briles after he was pursued by Miami (Fla.), the Razorbacks’ salary pool will be on the rise again because Adams is making $100,000 more than his predecessor, Jermial Ashley. (Bowman’s salary is the same as former cornerbacks coach Sam Carter.)

Using the two new salaries and the 2021 salaries for the others, Arkansas’ 10 on-field assistants will make a combined $5.325 million for the 2022 season. Prior to the hiring of Sam Pittman as head coach, it’s believed that the UA had never had a salary pool more than $5 million.

The employment agreements for Adams and Bowman also include the usual bonuses for team success, such as appearing (worth 0.5 month’s salary) and winning (1 month) the SEC Championship and appearing in various levels of bowl games.

Bowman’s deal began Jan. 27, while Adams’ began a day later on Jan. 28. Both of them end on Feb. 28, 2023. It’s also worth noting that Bowman’s agreement includes a buyout of up to $25,000 paid to his previous school, Marshall.