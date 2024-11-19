Adou Thiero continues to impress in early season

Unlike a lot of players who join John Calipari-led programs, Thiero wasn't a high-profile recruit. But he's grown into someone who Calipari believes could be a lottery pick in the future.

The third-year forward who followed Calipari from Kentucky was the Hogs' leading scorer on the night and finished with 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting, six rebounds, two assists and four steals. He cashed in one shot from long range and added six points off free throws as well.

FAYETTEVILLE — Adou Thiero has been one of the best players for the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1, 0-0 SEC) so far this season, and he continued his strong start with a stat-stuffing performance in the Hogs' 91-72 win over Pacific on Monday night.

"He’s in better shape, he’s stronger," Calipari said after the game. "He’s better with the ball because he’s stronger. He’s a better player. He came to us out of high school and I think he was a three-star player. You stay two years and now you could be a lottery pick? Now I’m going to tell you if you looked at him his freshman and even his sophomore year physically, you didn’t see this. He’s grown into his father. His father’s 6-foot-9...I told him, ‘you’ve grown into your dad.'"

Thiero has had an incredible start to the season. He's scored in double figures in three of the first four games of the season and is averaging 17 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. His performance has earned high marks from his teammate, freshman guard Boogie Fland.

"I mean, he’s getting better," Fland said postgame. "Future lottery pick I want to say. But we trust him, we love him and I’m glad he’s doing what he’s doing. It helps us better. I mean, the mindset you know coming into these games. Not worrying so much about the outside noise and just what we do as a team. I feel like that’s big for him and just taking what the defense gives him, not forcing it."

A three-star prospect coming out of high school who chose Kentucky over Cincinnati, Indiana, Pittsburgh and others, Thiero's play has been a welcomed boost to an Arkansas program that at times has struggled offensively.

The sample size is still small at just four games, but if Thiero can continue playing at this level throughout the season, it could bode well for Arkansas' chances of making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Up next, the Razorbacks will host the Little Rock Trojans on Friday night. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and the game will air on the SEC Network.