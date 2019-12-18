FAYETTEVILLE — For the second time in its three years of existence, the early signing period has made things difficult for a new Arkansas coach.

Just 11 days into the job, Sam Pittman had to do his best to salvage the Razorbacks’ 2020 class by assembling at least a few recruits ahead of the traditional signing date in a couple of months.

The result was a seven-man class - which could grow to eight Thursday afternoon - highlighted by three flips, including four-star defensive back Myles Slusher who was previously committed to Oregon.

Now Arkansas’ focus shifts to the Feb. 5 signing date and completing the class, which starts with some official visitors next month.

“The greatest thing about it is at least 10 guys are committed to a visit when the first weekend in January is available and we have obviously a lot of scholarships left to work with in the second signing date,” Pittman said. “Obviously we knew it was going to be hard, difficult, to sign a number of players, but we wanted to sign ones that fit into our program and we certainly did that.”

While Pittman said the mad dash to Wednesday was spent trying to get the best players they could, they’ll now try to zero in on some position needs.