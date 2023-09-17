The Arkansas Razorbacks are undefeated no more after they suffered a demoralizing 38-31 loss to BYU in front of over 74,000 fans at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

After starting 2-0 against Western Carolina and Kent State, the Razorbacks were once again exposed in a few different categories and this time it resulted in a loss.

I've gone back and studied the tape — not every individual play, sorry — and I went quarter-by-quarter to talk about the things that stood out to me.

Some of the little details go unnoticed during the live action, so it's always good to go back and study the tape and see what led to the outcome on big plays, touchdowns, turnovers and more. With that said, here's what I saw after watching the tape from Arkansas-BYU...

Note: It's unrealistic for me to write about every individual player and play, so I apologize if I missed anyone doing something impressive.