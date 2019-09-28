After four lead changes, Arkansas finished on the wrong side of yet another close game against Texas A&M in AT&T stadium.

Ben Hicks entered the game for an injured Nick Starkel late in the second half and went 15-for-27 for 188 yards and one score but tough field position and costly penalties led to a couple wasted drives and the Aggies pulled out the 31-27 win to extend the streak over Arkansas to eight games.

Switching it up for the first time this season, the Razorbacks chose to receive the ball to start the game.

Arkansas got it going on the first drive with completions from Starkel to Mike Woods and CJ O’Grady but the drive was halted when Treylon Burks couldn’t reel in a long ball on the sideline.



The Hogs gave Limpert two shots from 52-yards out, he missed one wide left, the Hogs took a timeout and then he missed it the second time wide right, his second miss of the season.



The Aggies started their first drive with great field position but a sack for a loss of 6 yards by McTelvin Agim on first down helped Arkansas hold the Aggies to a punt.

Arkansas returned a punt on the next drive, giving A&M the ball at their own 37 to start drive No. 2.

Agim is called for two back to back offsides calls and the Aggies use two big completions to set up a score from the 9 yard line, a pass from Kellen Mond to Ainias Smith.

The Razorbacks move the ball nicely with a clutch escape move by Nick Starkel on 3rd and 9 but they settle for a 46-yard field goal facing 4th and 8. Koilan Jackson ran into the ref on the 3rd down play. Razorbacks trail 7-3 at the beginning of the second quarter.

The Aggies score on the next drive after a DPI call on Bumper Pool extends the drive after a stop on 3rd and 4.

Starkel leads a fine drive with five straight completions but makes the critical mistake of the game, throwing an interception in the middle of the field with no receivers in the area and pressure coming on strong.

Starkel gets nailed making the tackle and the hit sends him to the locker room for X-rays on his left arm.

The Arkansas defense immediately responds with a forced fumble by Gabe Richardson and a scoop and score by De’Jon Harris. The defensive touchdown makes it 14-10 with Arkansas trailing.

Mond gets sacked by TJ Smith on the first play of the next series and the Aggies end up punting it away to Treylon Burks. Burks gives Arkansas great field position after a return to the A&M 41.

Two defensive penalties and one long completion later, Mike Woods scores on a 13-yard pass from Hicks.

Mond and company answered with yet another drive cutting through the Arkansas secondary. The 11-play, 75-yard drive ended with a 22-yard score by Quartney Davis who escaped a tackle from Hayden Henry.

Arkansas and A&M went into the locker room at the half with a four-point spread and that's how they'd end the game as well.

With Starkel unable to return, the ball and the game were in Hicks' hands. The Razorbacks got the only score of the third quarter, an 11-yard scamper by Devwah Whaley to cap off an eight-play, 84-yard drive with just one incompletion from Hicks.

Montaric Brown made the defensive play of the second half, picking off Kellen Mond in the endzone to keep the Aggies from answering. Arkansas took a 24-21 lead into the fourth quarter, but A&M was knocking after switching it up and running the ball.

Mond finished the first drive of the fourth quarter with three straight completions, including a 3-yard touchdown pass to Quartney Davis.

The rest of the game for Arkansas was marked badly by avoidable penalties. The Aggies and Razorbacks exchanged field goals and Hicks found himself with the ball in his hands to win the game once again.

Arkansas had 3:52 and two timeouts to go 75 yards. Hicks was able to convert a 4th and 2 with a pass to O'Grady but lightening did not strike twice. Hicks took a sack to make it 2nd and 17 and a false start by Treylon Burks made it even tougher for Arkansas. Hicks attempted to hit O'Grady on 4th and 5 but it was well defended.

The Razorbacks fall to 2-3 on the season and Chad Morris's first SEC win at Arkansas still eludes him, but a good fight by the Hogs gives them something to build off of with a tough slate of SEC games coming up.