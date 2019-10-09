The Razorbacks are still in search of "Clamp Crew" members with none committed in the 2020 class and early National Signing Period a little over two months away. The Razorbacks extended a new offer to Alabama 3-star defensive back Antwon Fegans this week and he's already working on getting to the Hill.

"I'd been talking to Coach (Ty) Gatson (player personnel/recruiting assistant) for a little bit since the beginning of the season and he said he was going to make sure the other coaches saw my film when they have their recruiting meeting," Fegans said. "I feel great about it. It's a big time offer. The fan base, I love them for real, they show a lot of love.

"I've got to come to Fayetteville. I don't want to leave anything out there. I don't want to look back and wish I had checked them out. I'll probably be there real soon."

With 19 Division-I offer now on the table, Fegans has been busy trying to find the perfect fit. He's taken unofficial visits all over the country to programs like Virginia Tech, Miss St., Kentucky, Arkansas State, Memphis and many more programs. The plan is for Fegans to check out Arkansas for the first time for the Auburn game.

"I'm looking for a team that will help me make it to the next level," Fegans said. "And if I don't, I want a school where I can network and find a job outside of football."