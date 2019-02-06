Name: A'montae Spivey

Position: Running back

School: Central High School, Phenix City, Alabama

Height: 6'1 | Weight: 200

Committed: August 6, 2018

Rivals: 5.7 3-star, No. 18 in Alabama, No. 35 RB

Other offers: LSU, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida Atlantic, Purdue, South Alabama, Toledo, Troy, Tulane

Recruiting Battle: Jeff Traylor and the Razorbacks gave Spivey his very first offer in March of last year and it only took three months for him to silently commit to the Hogs. He took a multi-day unofficial visit and that's when he knew Fayetteville would be his future home. He didn't announce his decision until August and fans were worried LSU would come in late for the long-time Tiger fan but in the end it was Ole Miss pushing the hardest for this Alabama stud. The Razorbacks won over his momma and momma is always no. 1.

2018 stats: 179 carries, 1335 rushing yards, 19 touchdowns, 10 receptions, 124 receiving yards

Notable: Played for the No. 1 High School Program in Alabama, First Team All-State, Mississippi-Alabama All-Star, 4.4 40-yard dash

Quotable: "I have loved their availability. They are always available if I wanted to call and when I was there. I also like the opportunity there to play early. I feel I can really play there. The coaching staff is another big reason why I chose Arkansas. I feel comfortable there, my mom feels comfortable there and we both just love it.

"My mom loved it when we were out there. She loved the coaching staff, she trusts them and she loved the academics.

"I feel like I am a good fit in his offense. I think coach Morris can turn the whole program around at Arkansas. He did good things at SMU, he had great offenses at Clemson and he is a very good coach."

Scouting Report: "Another player in this class with jaw-dropping elusiveness is A’montae Spivey. He is a special talent, there is no questioning that. On his junior tape, he seemed to be a home-run hitter back that didn't necessarily initiate contact or exhibit tack-breaking ability very often, but his senior tape leaps off. He hurdles over defenders, runs through defenders, and as I first mentioned, has dazzling abilities to juke, weave, and spin his way past the pursuit of defenders. Give him a hole to run through, he will attack it and get to the 2nd and 3rd levels quick. Don’t give him a hole, and this is where his talent leaps off the film. He just makes defenders look foolish at times, completely reversing course and direction seemingly at the snap of a finger. Bounces from hole to hole until he can find a crease and exploit weak side defenders for over-pursuing him. If you do not maintain solid gap integrity against a backfield of him and KJ Jefferson, they will run up and down the field with ease." - HawgBeat Contributor Jacob Carmichael

