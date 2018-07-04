One of the Razorbacks' top running back targets has cut his top five schools to Arkansas, LSU, ULL, Mizzou and Purdue. The 3-star prospect holds offers from 13 programs around the nation and most recently picked up a big LSU offer after camping in Baton Rouge.

"LSU is very involved with me," Spivey said. "We talk pretty much every day about how I'm doing and my recruitment."

LSU seems like the favorite in this race but Spivey did complete a four-day unofficial visit to the Hill and plans to complete most if not all his official visits. LSU already have a 4-star running back commit, which could factor into his decision.

"That commit factors in but at the end of the day I'm going to have to compete anyway whether it's a back that comes in with me or an upperclass man so I openly invite competition and I feel like if I can grind I can beat out anybody," Spivey said. "If I didn't feel that way then I shouldn't be playing this game."

That's a very strong statement of confidence from the Alabama native who also just recently had his high school QB commit to the Tigers as well.

"It has a little influence on my decision of course," Spivey said. "He's in my ear about joining him but all in all I have to do what's best for me and my chances of getting to the NFL."