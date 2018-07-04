Alabama 3-star Running Back A'Montae Spivey Cuts Top Five
One of the Razorbacks' top running back targets has cut his top five schools to Arkansas, LSU, ULL, Mizzou and Purdue. The 3-star prospect holds offers from 13 programs around the nation and most recently picked up a big LSU offer after camping in Baton Rouge.
"LSU is very involved with me," Spivey said. "We talk pretty much every day about how I'm doing and my recruitment."
LSU seems like the favorite in this race but Spivey did complete a four-day unofficial visit to the Hill and plans to complete most if not all his official visits. LSU already have a 4-star running back commit, which could factor into his decision.
"That commit factors in but at the end of the day I'm going to have to compete anyway whether it's a back that comes in with me or an upperclass man so I openly invite competition and I feel like if I can grind I can beat out anybody," Spivey said. "If I didn't feel that way then I shouldn't be playing this game."
That's a very strong statement of confidence from the Alabama native who also just recently had his high school QB commit to the Tigers as well.
"It has a little influence on my decision of course," Spivey said. "He's in my ear about joining him but all in all I have to do what's best for me and my chances of getting to the NFL."
Arkansas is still in a very strong position for Spivey who plans to take his official visit the weekend of the Alabama game in Fayetteville.
"I had a great experience when I went on my visit and my relationship with Coach Traylor hasn't changed at all since day one," Spivey said. "I feel like they keep it real with me and as an athlete that's being recruited by multiple schools, you appreciate the real people in the business because you know people show you what you want to see in the moment."
Spivey also had good things to say about Purdue and his shot at seeing the field early.
"Purdue gave me an opportunity and say I can play as soon as I get on campus, and Coach Barclay is a really cool dude. I want to see what they have to offer when I take my visit."
Spivey said Mizzou and ULL have made his list because they see a lot in him as both a person and a player and he appreciates that from coaches. The Central High School standout will likely take his recruitment into his senior season so stay tuned.
